Kate Middleton's World Bee Day Outfit Is Perfect: See the Pic!

Kate Middleton's all the buzz on World Bee Day!

Buckingham Palace on Saturday shared a photo of the Princess of Wales donning a beekeeper outfit. She was all smiles as she tended to a beehive at Armer Hall, her residence in Norfolk, Britain. According to Reuters, the photo was taken last year, and the honey produced by bees there -- as well as Buckingham Palace and Clarence House -- is used in the palace kitchens.

"We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay🐝," read the caption on Instagram. "Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."

In the photo, Kate wears your typical beekeeper outfit -- a protective hat and boots.

Fun fact about bees, per CNN, when a honeybee scouts out and inspects a new nest, it uses a waggle dance to advertise and debate its merits. The better the site, the longer and harder the bee dances.

The royal photographer who snapped the photo also took to his Instagram and shed a spotlight on the importance of bees.

"Let's appreciate these vital pollinators. Bees ensure the growth of our food crops, but they face challenges. Plant bee-friendly flowers, avoid pesticides, support local beekeepers, and spread awareness," the royal photographer Porteous wrote in his caption. "Together, let's protect bees and safeguard our planet's biodiversity. 🌺🌍🐝💛."

Middleton's truly the fashion gift that keeps on giving. Just last week, she put her musical skills on display in a special segment opening the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final, and she did so by looking stunning in a bright blue one-shouldered gown.

