Prince William is making plans for his future coronation. The heir to the throne played a special part in the historic coronation of his father, King Charles III, on May 6, which was noticeably different from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, in 1953. And it seems William has the same mindset.

According to a source, William, 40, wants his ceremony to be "modern and relevant" when the day comes.

"The Prince of Wales is focused on the work today rather than looking to events way into the future," the source says. "Prince William will continue to shine a light on issues like the environment, homelessness, mental health with the Princess of Wales that impact families and the next generation."

As for his own coronation, the source says, when the time comes, Prince William wants to ensure "it will be modern and relevant."

During Charles' coronation, William shared a special moment with his dad as he pledged his allegiance to the new king by reciting the Homage of Royal Blood. William's heir, Prince George, also played a special part. The 9-year-old was one of Charles' pages at the event.

Following the historic day, Charles gave a look at the future of the monarchy with a new portrait featuring his heirs.

The photo, which was taken in Buckingham Palace's throne room by Hugo Burnand on the day of the coronation, shows the monarch in full regalia including The Robe of Estate and The Imperial State Crown. In the picture, Charles is holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. Charles is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII.

William, dressed in his robe and George -- wearing his page uniform -- stand on either side of him and smile.

On the day of the ceremony, William, George and other working members of the royal family stood with Charles and Queen Camilla as they made their first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The move was the first time the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, took to the balcony with their new titles.

