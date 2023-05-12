King Charles III is posing with his heirs. In a photo released on Friday, the new king smiles alongside his son, Prince William, and grandson, Prince George.

The photo was taken in Buckingham Palace's throne room by Hugo Burnand on the day of Charles' coronation.

Charles wears fill regalia in the shot, including The Robe of Estate and The Imperial State Crown, and is holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. Charles is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

Meanwhile, William, who recited the Homage of Royal Blood at the coronation, and George, who was one of Charles' pages at the event, stand on either side of king in the pic.

The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on #Coronation Day.



📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/h3H6RCIfS6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 12, 2023

In a second photo, which was also taken in the throne room, Charles poses with Queen Camilla and their eight Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance. The shot features Charles wearing The Imperial State Crown and Robe of Estate, and Camilla wearing Queen Mary’s Crown and Robe of Estate.

The King and Queen with their eight Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at Buckingham Palace on #Coronation Day.



📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/nouqBZ0Tvu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 12, 2023

The photos come nearly one week after the coronation. While Charles' other son, Prince Harry, did attend the ceremony, he did not interact with Charles or William during it, due to the ongoing rift.

"There was no interaction between him and any of the family members that mattered," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "[Harry] was largely obscured actually for most of the service. I couldn't see any interaction between him and William. I'm told from very reliable sources that, while they were both in Windsor on that Friday night and really not far from each other... there was no contact between the brothers."

