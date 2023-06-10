Prince William took part in the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday, but not everything went as planned.

During the rehearsal ahead of The King's Birthday Parade, a member of the Band of the Welsh Guards fainted as William carried out his review in London. In what marked the first time he carried out the review of the Welsh Guards as Colonel of the Regiment, a group of medics rushed to the trombonist's aid as he lay on the ground still holding his trombone.

After the trombonist was carried out by stretcher, the 40-year-old Prince of Wales -- wearing ceremonial guard attire, a bearskin cap and sword -- praised the soldiers who took part in the rehearsal under "difficult conditions," as temperatures soared into the mid-80s. The Royal Family Channel posted a 3-minute video of the procession, which is considered a rehearsal for King Charles III's birthday soiree.

Next week's Trooping the Colour event will be Charles' first as sovereign and, as such, this year's event will reportedly be especially larger. According to The Telegraph, the monarch's official birthday will feature every regiment of the Household Division for the first time in more than 30 years.

The ceremony, dating back more than 200 years, will feature 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

It's been a busy week (isn't it always?!) for William. Earlier this week, he paid a visit to a new cancer and treatment center in London, where he encountered a "chatty one."

While at the Royal Marsden's new Oak Cancer Centre, William spent some time with a lovely couple and they shared a few laughs, thanks to the cheeky husband.

After introducing himself and shaking their hands, the man, who is a patient at the facility, said, "You're a tall bugger, aren't you?" to which William quipped back by saying he was wearing high heels.

The man later added, "And your wife's not bad. She's a nice lady." The remark prompted laughter and William to say, "He's a chatty one," then playfully adding, "The nurse has got her eye on you" and patting the patient on the shoulder.

