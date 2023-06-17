King Charles III Joined by Royal Family During First Trooping the Colour Ceremony in His Honor
King Charles III's official birthday celebration was a family affair!
On Saturday, the monarch celebrated his official birthday with the Trooping the Colour ceremony. For the occasion, which has been celebrated for 260 years, Charles rode horseback. The move from the king was the first time a royal rode horseback for the occasion since 1986 -- when his mother Queen Elizabeth II did it.
The day was full of pomp and circumstance as 1500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians came together as the royal and his family rode from Buckingham Palace along the Mall to the Horse Guards Parade. All while royal watchers looked on to celebrate the occasion.
The king's family members had different roles throughout the day. Prince William was dressed in full regalia -- and a bearskin hat -- as he worked as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Princess Anne also appeared on horseback.
Queen Camila, Kate Middleton and Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all rode in a carriage as they waved to the masses. And in Louis' case -- made hilarious faces. Prince George let out a little sneeze while riding with his family.
Coming together as a family, Charles was joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by William, Kate, their children, Princess Anne, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. For Charles' first celebration, the number of family members was scaled down from previous years, when the ceremony was held for the late queen.
The king was in for a special surprise during the flypast when fighter jets formed his initials "CR" in the sky.
Missing from the occasion was Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet -- who reside in California -- and were not invited to attend.
The last time the king was joined by his entire family was in May -- during his official coronation celebrations.
