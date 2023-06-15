Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be hopping across the pond this weekend. As the royal family gears up to attend King Charles III's Trooping the Colour on Saturday, a source tells ET that the couple "were not invited" to the ceremony.

Trooping the Colour, Charles' official birthday celebration, is expected to be an especially big to-do this year, since it's his first as sovereign. The ceremony, dating back more than 200 years, will feature 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

The parade will start at Buckingham Palace and go down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade. At that time, the king will be greeted with a royal salute and carry out the inspection of the military parade.

Charles will be joined by Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family as they view the first Battalion Welsh Guards Troop the Colour. Following the outdoor events, Charles will be joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by his family as they watch the march and fly-past, which will conclude the days' events.

Not included in those festivities are Harry and his family, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

"The relationship between Prince Harry and his family remains strained," the source says. "He didn't see either Prince William or King Charles while he was in London testifying."

As the source mentioned, Harry was recently in the U.K. to testify in a tabloid case against Mirror Group Newspapers. While in court, Harry outlined how the British media company's stories about his personal life have impacted his relationships, mental health and safety.

Following Harry's testimony, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that the Duke of Sussex's family has been apprehensive about him speaking out.

"My sources tell me that [Charles] and [William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box," Nicholl said. "I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why."

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William and King Charles 'Wary' About Prince Harry Testifying in Court (Royal Expert) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle React to Their Son's Sweet Birthday Gift

How Prince William and King Charles Feel About Prince Harry Testifying

Prince Harry Gets Visibly Choked Up in Court: 'It's a Lot'

Related Gallery