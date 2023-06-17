The Trooping the Colour may be a ceremony in honor of King Charles III, but it was Prince Louis who had all eyes on him during Saturday's event!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's 5-year-old son was full of funny faces and reactions from the moment he appeared in the carriage alongside his mother, Queen Camila and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Little Louis, who wore red shorts and a blue jacket with a red tie, rode in the horse-drawn coach from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards parade, which was lined with royal watchers.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Getty Images

Putting on a show, Louis waved and smiled to the crowd. At one point, Louis held his nose -- probably due to the horses at the ceremony. In another sweet moment, fans noticed that Louis was dressed like his big brother, George, who had the same exact jacket and tie combination. Instead of shorts, the 9-year-old future monarch wore pants.

Charlotte, 8, wore a white dress with red accent ties. William and Kate's kids' attire was a nod to their new positions as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Samir Hussen/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Image

Louis had some more fun as he joined his family, including King Charles III, Queen Camila, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the flypast. During the final part of the day's celebrations, Louis made some silly faces, threw up his hands in excitement and at one point, covered his ears as he stood in front of the crowd.

In May, Louis had some fun as he stepped out with William, Kate, George and Charlotte during his first official engagement where he showed off his archery skills and ate marshmallows.

Prior, Louis turned heads the same weekend at his grandfather's coronation celebration.

Louis made headlines back in June 2022 at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth II, sticking his tongue out, shouting, and making silly faces during multiple public appearances.

