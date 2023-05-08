Prince Louis Adorably Roasts Marshmallows and Practices Archery During First Official Royal Engagement
Prince Louis is lending a hand! The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out with his parents and siblings for his very first official royal engagement on Monday.
The Wales family made a surprise appearance during The Big Help Out, a day in which people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities, working alongside the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, England. It's an organization particularly meaningful to Kate, who serves as a president of the Scout Association.
In true Louis fashion, the 5-year-old stole the show with his animated expressions as he roasted marshmallows with his older brother, Prince George, 9, and his older sister, Princess Charlotte, 8. He also practiced archery, worked in the dirt with a shovel and wheelbarrow, and even rode in an excavator with his father.
The Big Help Out is part of the celebrations surrounding the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla over the weekend. All eyes were on Louis as the adorably unpredictable young prince was present for the formal ceremony at Westminster Abbey -- where he was spotted yawning -- on Saturday, and the balcony photo opp that followed at Buckingham Palace.
Louis is no stranger to attracting attention. He made headlines back in June 2022 at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth II, sticking his tongue out, shouting, and making silly faces during multiple public appearances. Monday's event, however, marked his first time out formally on royal duty.
Ahead of the coronation, Kate was asked by a well-wisher whether she thought Louis would behave for the big day. "I hope so," she said. "You never quite know with kids."
With King Charles III on the throne, Louis is now fourth in the line of succession behind his father, Prince William, his older brother, Prince George, 9, and his older sister, Princess Charlotte, 8.
