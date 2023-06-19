Jennifer Lopez Posts Shirtless Photo of 'Daddy' Ben Affleck For Father's Day
Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck on Father's Day with a steamy snapshot.
The pop icon took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow post, with a shirtless cover shot of Affleck showing off his ripped abs and sizable shoulder tattoos.
"Daddy Appreciation Post," Lopez wrote alongside the scruffy snapshot of her handsome hubby. "Happy Father’s Day Papa."
"And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know," Lopez added in the caption.
The slideshow post also included a video montage of couple moments showing Affleck and Lopez being super cute together, as well as two selfies of the happily married couple cozying up and smiling.
Affleck, of course, celebrated Father's Day as a dad of three -- including daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Garner, for her part, shared a special shoutout to Affleck as well. The actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her own father, William. However, she also shared a sweet message for her ex-husband and co-parent.
"PS Shout out to BGA -- no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben!" Garner wrote.
For more on Affleck's relationship with his kids, check out the video below.
