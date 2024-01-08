Last night, the 2024 Golden Globes kicked off awards season with a red carpet full of captivating beauty looks. Amongst the evening's flawlessly glowing faces was May December star Charles Melton.

Nominated for his supporting role in Netflix's new film, Melton walked alongside his mom and looked radiant thanks to the tiny skincare wand that's been taking over Hollywood. The Solawave Wand was used to prep his skin, leaving the actor looking absolutely radiant for the red carpet and ceremony.

If you are unfamiliar with Solawave's award-winning 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, it was designed to reduce signs of aging, blemishes, and dark spots. The wand also helps with de-puffing the skin, leaving you and with a radiant, youthful glow.

Charles Melton's groomer Candice Birns revealed the process on Instagram, saying they "added the Solawave Hyaluronic serum all over the face [and] then used the Solawave Wand with the galvanic current to really get the serum into the skin." Per the brand, after you apply the Activating Serum, just “glide the wand across your face in an upward and outward motion, slowly covering your forehead, cheeks, under eyes, jaw, neck, and upper lip.”

The pocket-size skincare tool has also been used by Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal, Meghann Fahy, Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Mandy Moore. Combining four technologies in one portable device, you are getting red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, a facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to help amplify the absorption of skincare products such as creams and serums.

Right now, Solwave is hosting a flash sale during which everything on the brand's website is 30% off. From the Hollywood-loved skincare wand to activating serum and light therapy masks, you can save on all the tools for reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and blemishes.

Shop the Solawave Sale

Solwave has become a staple for dozens of celebrity makeup artists, many of whom love using it on clients before red carpet events. Shop the Solawave Flash Sale to save on the 4-in-1 light therapy wand and even more fan-favorites like the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask as well as the 3-Minute Acne Spot Treatment.

RELATED CONTENT: