Golden Globes 2024: Here's What You Didn't See on TV

It was a night of celebration and fun on Sunday at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. From historic wins to viral reactions, the live broadcast from inside the Beverly Hilton certainly made headlines.

But there were plenty of unseen moments backstage and during commercial breaks that CBS and Paramount+ audiences didn't get to see. There were PDA-packed moments from A-list couples, near misses, and lots of laughs.

ET had some eyewitnesses inside the venue to spot some fun celebrity exchanges. Here's what you may have missed during the broadcast,

Mark Ruffalo's Heel Click

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Poor Things star Mark Ruffalo had some press room fun at the Beverly Hilton after his film took home the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy win. Ruffalo leapt into the air, clicking his heels together in excitement. Ruffalo was also spotted by an eyewitness hugging actor Billy Crudup and saying, "We did it. We f**king did it. We set out to do it, and we did it!"

Bennifer's Dance

While posing for pictures backstage, Ben Affleck took a second to dance with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a sweet moment.

Bradley Cooper Cracks Up

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

While chatting with Emily Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski, Bradley Cooper was photographed busting out laughing alongside the grinning couple.

Barbie and Billie!

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barbie star Margot Robbie was all smiles alongside singer Billie Eilish, who took home the Golden Globe for her moving song, "What Was I Made For?" from the blockbuster film's soundtrack.

Taylor's Celebration

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

An eyewitness tells ET that Taylor Swift clapped her hands in the air when pal Selena Gomez's name was called during her nomination for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Friends Forever

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Longtime pals Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston were all smiles posing together at the annual event.

Near Miss

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to an eyewitness, America Ferrera nearly slipped on the train of The Bear star Ayo Edebiri's red Prada gown.

Kisses for Kylie

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Though they didn't walk the red carpet together, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner didn't shy away from the attention inside the Beverly Hilton. The couple were spotted intimately chatting and even kissing during the commercial breaks at their table.

The pair said hello to several stars throughout the evening, including Gayle King, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie and Robert Downey Jr.

The Barbie Creator and the Bratz Doll

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In addition to her evening with Chalamet, Jenner also posed with Barbie director Greta Gerwig and Barbie star Hari Nef at the event. The pic was particularly fun considering Jenner got her own Bratz doll last year.

An eyewitness overheard Gerwig saying she was "so happy" Jenner was there, and Jenner replied, "I'm so happy to be here."

Girls Reunion

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Former Girls co-stars Allison Williams and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were spotted posing for a pic on a phone together and laughing.

Hulk and Iron Man

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

The Avengers assembled for Sunday's show with Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. chatting during a commercial break. The action stars play superheroes Hulk and Iron Man, respectively.

He's Just Ken, She's Just Jen

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barbie actor Ryan Gosling and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston looked friendly chatting in the ballroom during a commercial break. Aniston and Gosling were almost hand-in-hand during the sweet exchange.

Oprah's Favorite

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph came over to pay her respects to Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey was overheard saying, "Oh, my baby!" as she kissed and hugged the actress.

Miranda Priestly and Her Emily

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Devil Wears Prada co-stars Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep caught up and cracked jokes to one another before posing for pictures.

The 2024 Golden Globes hosted by Jo Koy aired on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Check out ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage and the full list of winners.

RELATED CONTENT: