Ali Wong had a fairly fantastic night on Sunday at the 81st Annual Golden Globes, when she took home the award for her performance in Beef -- which also won the award for best Limited Series.

Wong spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage -- alongside her co-star, Steven Yeun, who also won for his performance on the show, and series creator Lee Sung Jin -- and she addressed a particular moment from her acceptance speech that surprised some fans.

When the comedian-turned-actress was named the winner for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, she excitedly planted a kiss on her boyfriend Bill Hader, seated next to her at the black-tie gala.

When it came time to deliver her acceptance speech, however, it was her ex, Justin Hakuta, who got a shoutout. Wong shared, "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin for all of your love and support. It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

Speaking with ET about the message of gratitude, Wong explained, "Yeah that's right, I like to keep it peaceful and grateful and amicable."

Wong and Hakuta -- who tied the knot in 2014 -- separated in April 2022, and she filed for divorce late last month, citing "irreconcilable differences."

However, Wong and Hader confirmed last year that they were once again dating, after a brief split, and it appears their adorable romance is still going strong.

Meanwhile, Wong also showered her co-star and the creator of her acclaimed show with love while speaking with ET, and explained why the evening was so uniquely special for them.

"This was such a special project, and I really didn't know these guys that well beforehand, and we've become so close," Wong shared. "So just to be able to celebrate with them here and just be like dressed up together, it's really fun and it's really sweet."

The 2024 Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, aired Sunday, Jan. 7 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

