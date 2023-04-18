Ali Wong and Bill Hader Are Dating Again Following Brief Split Last Year
Bill Hader and Ali Wong are taking their romance public. A rep for the Barry star confirms to ET that the pair are currently dating following reports of a brief relationship and split late last year.
Hader, 44, and Wong, 40, were first linked in December 2022 only after they had reportedly parted ways, with Page Six suggesting that they had quietly been together for a few months. Then, earlier this week, Hader referenced his "girlfriend" in a new interview with Collider.
"Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again," Hader's rep now tells ET.
The couple's news comes one year after the Beef actress announced her separation from her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, after eight years of marriage. They share daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.
The co-parents were spotted out together on a leisurely stroll in San Francisco back in February, with Wong's entrepreneur ex notably wearing his wedding band.
"The split between Ali and her husband is amicable," a source told ET at the time of their breakup. "The two will continue to co-parent their two children lovingly."
When Wong covered Health in 2019, she opened up about how her fame affected her relationship with the businessman.
"It's definitely weird. I’m very open about the fact that we go to therapy," she said. "We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple. He is so happy for me, but this lifestyle is not what he expected."
For his part, Hader shares daughters Hayley, 7, Harper, 10, Hannah, 12, with his writer-director ex-wife, Maggie Carey. They divorced in 2018, and Hader has since dated Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick.
"They just want me to be their dad," he told The Hollywood Reporter of his kids last year, explaining why he tends to stay quiet about his private life. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do."
