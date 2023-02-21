Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta were spotted spending time together over the weekend, nearly one year after announcing their divorce. In new photos snapped of the comedian and her ex, the former couple, who announced they were going their separate ways in April 2022, was seen going for a morning walk together in San Francisco.

Wong kept things casual in a blue puffy jacket, a two-toned blue sweater, a blue scarf and joggers and topped the outfit with a large sunhat and shades. Hakuta, meanwhile, opted for blue track pants, a teal zip-up jacket and a beanie.

A second photo of the pair sees the friendly exes just as casual, with both Wong and Hakuta in athleisure, with perhaps the most striking accessory on Wong's entrepreneur ex, being his wedding band.

Per the Daily Mail, the former couple, who are parents to Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5, traveled about an hour away to Santa Rosa together on Saturday, where Ali performed her stand-up show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The new pics come almost a year after a rep for Wong confirmed to ET that the pair were calling it quits after eight years of marriage.

"The split between Ali and her husband is amicable," a source told ET at the time. "The two will continue to co-parent their two children lovingly."

Wong and Hakuta, both 40, met at a friend's wedding reception in 2010, when Hakuta was a student at Harvard Business School, People, who was first to publish the news of the pair's split, reported. They tied the knot four years later.

When Wong covered Health in 2019, she opened up about how her fame affected her relationship with the businessman.

"It's definitely weird. I’m very open about the fact that we go to therapy," she said. "We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple. He is so happy for me, but this lifestyle is not what he expected."

Since announcing their split, Wong was reported to have "briefly dated" fellow comedian Bill Hader for a few months following his relationship with Anna Kendrick.

