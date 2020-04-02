Ali Wong and Randall Park played a cute couple in their Netflix rom-com, Always Be My Maybe, but their friendship goes way back -- to a college cooking challenge!

The pair surprise the delighted chefs on Thursday's all-new episode of Top Chef, sharing the story of how they met as an inspiration for the week's Quickfire Challenge in ET's exclusive preview clip.

"When I was a student at UCLA, I co-founded an Asian-American theater company," Park tells the chefs, "and one of our members would hold a yearly fried rice competition. Ali actually entered the competition, and didn't win--"

"Which I'm still very bitter about," Wong chimes in.

"Mine was very unique, I made it with dried cranberries," she recalls, though Park admits her fried rice doesn't stick out in his memory.

As it turns out, the winning dish that year contained a very unusual secret ingredient -- chocolate -- which serves as the inspiration for the Quickfire. Check out the clip about to see which ingredients Wong and Park selected for the chefs to use in their own fried rice concoctions.

Thursday's episode also sends the chefs on a trip to the famed Getty Museum, where they're tasked with finding inspiration for a dish in a work of art. Guest judge Ludo Lefebvre joins Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons to critique their masterpieces.

Top Chefairs Thursdays at 10 p.m. PT/ET on Bravo.

