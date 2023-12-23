More than a year after announcing they were going their separate ways, Ali Wong has pulled the trigger on her marriage and filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta.

According to court documents obtained by People, the comedian cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the dissolution of the marriage. The outlet also reported that the 41-year-old listed the date of separation from the 41-year-old businessman as April 10, 2022.

The Beef star wants joint legal and physical custody of their two children -- Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6. The couple's reportedly in mediation to figure out how split their assets.

It was back in April 2022 when a rep for Wong confirmed to ET that she and Hakuta were splitting after eight years of marriage.

"The split between Ali and her husband is amicable," a source told ET at the time. "The two will continue to co-parent their two children lovingly."

Wong and Hakuta, who were spotted in San Francisco nearly a year after separating, met at a friend's wedding reception in 2010, when Hakuta was a student at Harvard Business School. They tied the knot four years later.

When Wong covered Health in 2019, she opened up about how her fame affected her relationship with the businessman.

"It's definitely weird. I’m very open about the fact that we go to therapy," she said. "We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple. He is so happy for me, but this lifestyle is not what he expected."

Fast forward to March, when Wong shared with The Hollywood Reporter her mother's reaction to the divorce.

"I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother's reaction," she said. "I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset. She looked me in the eye and asked, 'Can you just wait until I die?' She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she's 82, what do I expect? She hasn’t had her period in 40 years. She’s in the sha-ha-hallows of senior citizenship. But it was still really f**king hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her."

Following the split, Wong was linked to comedian Bill Hader. After a brief split, they rekindled their romance earlier this year and were spotted holding hands and smiling while on a stroll in Los Angeles.

Hader shares daughters Hayley, 8, Harper, 10, Hannah, 14, with his ex-wife, Maggie Carey. They divorced in 2018, and the Barry star was previously linked to Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick.

