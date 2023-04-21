Bill Hader and Ali Wong Hold Hands in Los Angeles: Pic

Bill Hader and Ali Wong are displaying some PDA! Amid their rekindled romance, the comedians were spotted hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In the pics, which were taken on Wong's 41st birthday, the couple was all smiles while on a hike near her home. Both kept things casual for the outing, with Hader, 44, in a red T-shirt, gray sweats and a baseball cap, and Wong sporting a black shirt and pants, as well as a straw hat.

After their hike, the couple, who both wore sunglasses, headed out for a dinner in honor of Wong's birthday.

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

The sighting came shortly after Hader's rep confirmed to ET that he's currently dating Wong. The duo was first linked in December 2022 only after they had reportedly parted ways, with Page Six suggesting that they had quietly been together for a few months. Then, earlier this month, Hader referenced his "girlfriend" in a new interview with Collider.

Last April, Wong announced her separation from Justin Hakuta after eight years of marriage. They share daughters Nikki, 5, and Mari, 7. As for Hader, he shares daughters Hayley, 8, Harper, 10, Hannah, 14, with his ex-wife, Maggie Carey. They divorced in 2018, and Hader has since dated Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bill Hader Explains Why He's 'Happy' HBO's 'Barry' Is Ending

Ali Wong and Bill Hader Are Dating Again Following Brief Split

Bill Hader Reveals How He Found Out He's Related to Carol Burnett

Related Gallery