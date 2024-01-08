Jo Koy is trying to shake it off. The 52-year-old comedian hosted Sunday night's 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, but one of his jokes went viral when it didn't seem to land with Taylor Swift.

During the live broadcast, Koy joked about the amount of airtime 34-year-old Swift has received recently when attending her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's, NFL games.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian quipped.

The camera then cut to Swift in the audience, pursing her lips before sipping her drink and looking deadpan as the audience laughed and gasped.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Koy on the red carpet at Billboard's Golden Globes after-party where he brought up the viral moment.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," Koy told ET of the joke. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

"Maybe she was thirsty?" Directo suggested of Swift's champagne moment. "Maybe she just needed to drink the champagne."

"Aww, man," Koy replied, shaking Directo's hand and smiling.

Despite the seemingly chilly response from Swift, Koy seemed pleased with the hosting gig and with the impressive sweep of AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) wins.

"It's not just one, it's for all of us," Koy said.

Swift has previously addressed the negative backlash surrounding the NFL's coverage of her attendance at Kelce's games. In her profile for Time's Person of the Year, Swift said, "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

The 2024 Golden Globes hosted by Jo Koy aired on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Check out ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage and the full list of winners.

