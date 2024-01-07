Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, didn't take home the coveted trophy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday -- but that didn't stop the singer from having an enchanting evening.

Swift was a vision on the red carpet in a sparkling green Gucci sequin gown that she accessorized with De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

She wore her hair down and wavy and despite her good pal, Selena Gomez, also being at the awards ceremony, she posed solo on the carpet.

However, she didn't come alone to the star-studded gala. The singer's plus one for the evening was her good friend, Keleigh Teller.

That being said, Swift ran into a bunch of her friends -- Gomez included -- and made a slew of new friends throughout the night, including Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny, who seemed star-struck when speaking with the beloved singer.

Throughout the night, Swift was excited to cheer on other nominees and winners, and brought her trademark enthusiasm to the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Swift also made sure to snap a selfie with Barry star Bill Hader for a fun photo.

Swift's concert doc was nominated in the category of Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement alongside fellow 2023 smash hits Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The kudos were well deserved, as Swift's Eras Tour set the record for the highest-grossing concert film ever, making over $1 billion. But ultimately, Barbie took home the prize.

Just ahead of the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton, Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, was hard at work on the field across town at SoFi Stadium as his Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers. So, even though fans were clamoring for it, Kelce simply couldn't be there for his ladylove's gala evening.

This isn't Swift's first time being honored at the Globes. Previously, the songstress was nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category on four occasions: in 2013 for The Hunger Games' "Safe and Sound," in 2014 for One Chance's "Sweeter Than Fiction," in 2020 for Cats' "Beautiful Ghosts" and in 2023 for Where the Crawdads Sing's "Carolina," though she has yet to take home any Golden Globes.

With Hollywood's awards season in full swing, fans should not expect to see Swift with a nomination at the Academy Awards on March 10. Neither her film nor Beyoncé's Renaissance concert doc appear to be eligible to be considered for an Oscar nom under the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' current guidelines.

Swift is, however, nominated in six categories at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero."

The 2024 Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, aired Sunday, Jan. 7 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Check out ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage and the full list of winners.

