Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Film has achieved a remarkable milestone for both the music and film industries by earning a prestigious nomination for the 81st Golden Globe Awards in the category of Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement.

The Eras Tour is nominated alongside fellow 2023 box office winners Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Previously, Swift was nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category on four occasions: in 2013 for The Hunger Games' "Safe and Sound," in 2014 for One Chance's "Sweeter Than Fiction," in 2020 for Cats' "Beautiful Ghosts" and in 2023 for Where the Crawdads Sing's "Carolina."

The announcement comes on the heels of the tour's unparalleled success, setting the record for the highest-grossing concert film ever, making over $1 billion.

Swift, who is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, surprised fans at the end of August with news of a concert film capturing the magic of the tour's live performances. The film initially hit theaters, offering supporters a cinematic experience of Swift's electrifying stage presence and visually stunning production.

As a special birthday treat to her devoted fanbase, Swift took to Instagram to share her plans for a wider audience to enjoy The Eras Tour concert film. Ahead of her Dec. 13 birthday, she shared, "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!"

The announcement was met with widespread excitement from fans who had witnessed the tour in theaters and those eager to experience it for the first time. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available to rent on various platforms, including Apple TV+ and Prime Video, providing fans with the flexibility to enjoy the spectacle in the comfort of their own homes.

While the rental price is yet to be disclosed, Swift revealed an enticing detail that is sure to enthrall fans even more. The extended version of the film, featuring three new songs, is set to debut along with the at-home release. According to Swift's post, fans can anticipate hearing "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live" in this extended cut.

Swift expressed her excitement about the extended version, stating, "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film, including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer,' and 'Long Live,' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, Dec. 13💋."

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Although her film is nominated for a Golden Globe, don't expect to see a Swift-Beyoncé showdown at the Academy Awards, as it seems neither performer's concert documentary is eligible to be considered for an Oscar nomination.

While both projects took the box office by storm, Variety reported that neither can compete for an Academy Award nomination for documentary feature, or any technical category, under the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' current guidelines.

Beyond that, neither Eras nor Renaissance was submitted for consideration by the Oct. 2 deadline.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be presented live Sunday, Jan. 7 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Swift's Golden Globes nomination aligns seamlessly with the much-anticipated face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in LA on the day of the awards ceremony.

RELATED CONTENT: