The singer will embark on a 30+ city tour beginning June 26 in Florida.
Jennifer Lopez is taking her new album, This Is Me... Now, on the road! On Thursday, the singer announced her return to the touring stage with This Is Me...Now The Tour. It's the first time in five years that the singer is taking to the road in support of her album. The last time fans got the JLo touring experience was with her 2019 tour that grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country.
Produced by Live Nation, the 30+ city tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, FL, at Kia Center, making stops across North America in Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, her hometown of New York City, and more before wrapping up in Houston, Texas on August 31 at Toyota Center.
Fans can look forward to Lopez performing her catalog of hits across her discography as well as new songs from her album.
Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available beginning with a JLo Fan Club presale on Feb. 20, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general sale starting Feb. 23 at LiveNation.com.
The news of the tour comes days after Lopez walked the red carpet at the premiere of This Is Me... Now: A Love Story at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, where she spoke with ET about the emotional story that unfolds in the unique cinematic project.
"The album that I made was very honest, about kind of wanting to capture this moment in time of reconnecting with a love," said Lopez. "It seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't. And so I really wanted to tell that part of the story -- the real story, in a way, but not my autobiographical story."
According to Lopez, she and director/co-writer Dave Meyers "come up with the idea of telling the story of a hopeless romantic who kind of is going through her life's journey in her search for love, and what it means and what it's about."
Lopez shared that she showed This Is Me... Now: A Love Story to her 15-year-old twins -- daughter Emme and son Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony -- and explained to them how the project explores a version of real events that blend truth and fictional narrative.
"I was talking to my kids about this, and then they're like, 'Which parts are real and which parts are not?' And I said, 'You will think some parts are real, that are not. And then some parts you don't think are real, are real,'" Lopez recalled. "But it is inspired by a lot of the things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that."
For Lopez, it was "kind of exciting and terrifying to explore all of it" in such a public and open space. "But for the first time, I felt really compelled to do something that wasn't about anything except wanting to do something, like art for art's sake, and that's why I did it myself," she added.
See the dates for Lopez's This Is Me...Now tour below:
Wed Jun 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Fri Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Jul 03 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
Fri Jul 05 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sat Jul 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Jul 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Jul 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Tue Jul 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Jul 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Fri Jul 19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Jul 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Mon Jul 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Jul 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Fri Jul 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat Jul 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Jul 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Jul 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA TD Garden
Fri Aug 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wed Aug 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Aug 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu Aug 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Aug 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sun Aug 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Aug 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Aug 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat Aug 31 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premieres on Prime Video on Feb. 16 along with the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now.
