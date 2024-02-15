Jennifer Lopez is taking her new album, This Is Me... Now, on the road! On Thursday, the singer announced her return to the touring stage with This Is Me...Now The Tour. It's the first time in five years that the singer is taking to the road in support of her album. The last time fans got the JLo touring experience was with her 2019 tour that grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30+ city tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, FL, at Kia Center, making stops across North America in Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, her hometown of New York City, and more before wrapping up in Houston, Texas on August 31 at Toyota Center.

Fans can look forward to Lopez performing her catalog of hits across her discography as well as new songs from her album.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available beginning with a JLo Fan Club presale on Feb. 20, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general sale starting Feb. 23 at LiveNation.com.

Live Nation

The news of the tour comes days after Lopez walked the red carpet at the premiere of This Is Me... Now: A Love Story at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, where she spoke with ET about the emotional story that unfolds in the unique cinematic project.

"The album that I made was very honest, about kind of wanting to capture this moment in time of reconnecting with a love," said Lopez. "It seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't. And so I really wanted to tell that part of the story -- the real story, in a way, but not my autobiographical story."

According to Lopez, she and director/co-writer Dave Meyers "come up with the idea of telling the story of a hopeless romantic who kind of is going through her life's journey in her search for love, and what it means and what it's about."

Lopez shared that she showed This Is Me... Now: A Love Story to her 15-year-old twins -- daughter Emme and son Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony -- and explained to them how the project explores a version of real events that blend truth and fictional narrative.

"I was talking to my kids about this, and then they're like, 'Which parts are real and which parts are not?' And I said, 'You will think some parts are real, that are not. And then some parts you don't think are real, are real,'" Lopez recalled. "But it is inspired by a lot of the things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that."

For Lopez, it was "kind of exciting and terrifying to explore all of it" in such a public and open space. "But for the first time, I felt really compelled to do something that wasn't about anything except wanting to do something, like art for art's sake, and that's why I did it myself," she added.

See the dates for Lopez's This Is Me...Now tour below:

Wed Jun 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Fri Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jul 03 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Fri Jul 05 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Jul 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Jul 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue Jul 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Jul 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Jul 19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Mon Jul 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Jul 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Jul 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jul 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA TD Garden

Fri Aug 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Aug 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Aug 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Aug 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Aug 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Aug 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Aug 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Aug 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Aug 31 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premieres on Prime Video on Feb. 16 along with the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now.

