Streaming

How to Watch 'This Is Me… Now: A Love Story' Online: Stream Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Musical

How to Watch J Lo's Movie Musical This Is Me ... Now
Prime Video
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:48 AM PST, February 6, 2024

Experience J.Lo's life through her own eyes in her new movie music, 'This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.'

Jennifer Lopez continues to amaze us. From her show-stopping Super Bowl performance back in 2020 and her chart-topping singles like On the Floor and Love Don't Cost a Thing to her iconic roles in Selena and The Wedding Planner and helming a best-selling beauty line, J.Lo truly does it all. 

Now the superstar is bringing us something entirely new, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story—a movie musical about her journey to find love co-written by Lopez herself. Viewers will see stars like Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more impressive cameos alongside Lopez. The original film premieres on Feb. 16 and will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Video

Watch 'This Is Me…Now: A Love Story' when it premieres on Prime Video on February 16. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership or Prime Video membership to watch Lopez's musical on the streaming platform.

Plans starting at $9/month

Watch on Prime Video

Lopez dropped the trailer to her Instagram in mid-January with the caption, "I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now the album drops and This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on Prime Video. Watch the trailer…NOW."

"Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing," reads the film's description on the platform's media page. "Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart."

How to watch This Is Me... Now: A Love Story online:

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premieres on Prime Video on February 16. You'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime ($15/month) or Prime Video ($9/month) to stream J.Lo's new movie musical. This membership will also give you access to other films starring Lopez, including Shotgun Wedding, Lila and Eve, Second Act and Money Train.

Sign Up for Prime Video

Watch the This Is Me... Now: A Love Story official trailer: 

Tags: