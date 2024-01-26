Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Justin Timberlake headlines the week with his first single release in five years. On "Selfish," off of his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, a soulful Timberlake sings feeling a little jealousy when it comes to the person he loves.
On top of the single and the album news, Timberlake recently revealed that he's gearing up to embark on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake is set to cap off his big week by appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside host Dakota Johnson.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"Selfish" – Justin Timberlake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Can't Get Enough" – Jennifer Lopez feat. Latto
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"HISS" – Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Where Do We Go Now? (Music from Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero)" – Lil Nas X
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Spicy Margarita" – Jason Derulo & Michael Bublé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"PUNTA CANA" – Marc Anthony
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"GAFAS NEGRAS" – Maluma & J Balvin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Spin You Around (1/24)" – Morgan Wallen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Think U The S**t (Fart)" – Ice Spice
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Hope You Know" – Sofia Carson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wanna Come Thru" – Coi Leray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lead Me On" – FLETCHER
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Turn" – Tyler Hubbard
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Heaven" – The Kid LAROI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" – YUNGBLUD feat. Lil Yachty
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Love Ain't Pretty – Charles Esten
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hit & Run" – Shenseea feat. Masicka & Di Genius
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pick Me" – Alec Benjamin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Serious" – NIIKO X SWAE & Train
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lovesick" – Jenna Raine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mercy" – Rachel Platten
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SMOKY MOUNTAINS – Conner Smith
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Say Cheese" – Paul Russell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Candyman" – Flyana Boss
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Astronaut" – Josh Abbott Band
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DOSiS" – Paloma Mami feat. Marcianeke & ITHAN NY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Laws of Desire" – Jason Gould
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Drives" – Russ
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Young In Paradise" – Mac Saturn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Everybody Knows I'm High" – SHAED
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Girls of the Year" – VCHA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Flame" – Judith Hill
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"W Hotel" – Pressa feat. Toosii
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"House of Lies" – Lillian Hepler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sunglasses at Night" – Heidi Klum
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
