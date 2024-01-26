Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Justin Timberlake headlines the week with his first single release in five years. On "Selfish," off of his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, a soulful Timberlake sings feeling a little jealousy when it comes to the person he loves.

On top of the single and the album news, Timberlake recently revealed that he's gearing up to embark on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake is set to cap off his big week by appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside host Dakota Johnson.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"Selfish" – Justin Timberlake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Can't Get Enough" – Jennifer Lopez feat. Latto

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"HISS" – Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Where Do We Go Now? (Music from Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero)" – Lil Nas X

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Spicy Margarita" – Jason Derulo & Michael Bublé

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"PUNTA CANA" – Marc Anthony

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"GAFAS NEGRAS" – Maluma & J Balvin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Spin You Around (1/24)" – Morgan Wallen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Think U The S**t (Fart)" – Ice Spice

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Hope You Know" – Sofia Carson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wanna Come Thru" – Coi Leray

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lead Me On" – FLETCHER

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Turn" – Tyler Hubbard

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Heaven" – The Kid LAROI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" – YUNGBLUD feat. Lil Yachty

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Love Ain't Pretty – Charles Esten

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hit & Run" – Shenseea feat. Masicka & Di Genius

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Pick Me" – Alec Benjamin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Serious" – NIIKO X SWAE & Train

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lovesick" – Jenna Raine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mercy" – Rachel Platten

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

SMOKY MOUNTAINS – Conner Smith

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Say Cheese" – Paul Russell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Candyman" – Flyana Boss

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Astronaut" – Josh Abbott Band

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DOSiS" – Paloma Mami feat. Marcianeke & ITHAN NY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Laws of Desire" – Jason Gould

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Drives" – Russ

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Young In Paradise" – Mac Saturn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Everybody Knows I'm High" – SHAED

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Girls of the Year" – VCHA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Flame" – Judith Hill

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"W Hotel" – Pressa feat. Toosii

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"House of Lies" – Lillian Hepler

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sunglasses at Night" – Heidi Klum

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

