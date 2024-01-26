Music

New Music Friday January 26: Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and More

By Paige Gawley
Published: 11:45 AM PST, January 26, 2024

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Justin Timberlake headlines the week with his first single release in five years. On "Selfish," off of his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, a soulful Timberlake sings feeling a little jealousy when it comes to the person he loves.

On top of the single and the album news, Timberlake recently revealed that he's gearing up to embark on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake is set to cap off his big week by appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside host Dakota Johnson.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"Selfish" – Justin Timberlake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Can't Get Enough" – Jennifer Lopez feat. Latto 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"HISS" – Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Where Do We Go Now? (Music from Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero)" – Lil Nas X 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Spicy Margarita" – Jason Derulo & Michael Bublé 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"PUNTA CANA" – Marc Anthony 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"GAFAS NEGRAS" – Maluma & J Balvin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Spin You Around (1/24)" – Morgan Wallen 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Think U The S**t (Fart)" – Ice Spice 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Hope You Know" – Sofia Carson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wanna Come Thru" – Coi Leray

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lead Me On" – FLETCHER 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Turn" – Tyler Hubbard 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Heaven" – The Kid LAROI 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" – YUNGBLUD feat. Lil Yachty

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Love Ain't Pretty – Charles Esten 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hit & Run" – Shenseea feat. Masicka & Di Genius 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Pick Me" – Alec Benjamin 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Serious" – NIIKO X SWAE & Train 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lovesick" – Jenna Raine 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mercy" – Rachel Platten 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

SMOKY MOUNTAINS – Conner Smith 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Say Cheese" – Paul Russell 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Candyman" – Flyana Boss 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Astronaut" – Josh Abbott Band

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DOSiS" – Paloma Mami feat. Marcianeke & ITHAN NY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Laws of Desire" – Jason Gould 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Drives" – Russ

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Young In Paradise" – Mac Saturn 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Everybody Knows I'm High" – SHAED 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Girls of the Year" – VCHA 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Flame" – Judith Hill 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"W Hotel" – Pressa feat. Toosii 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"House of Lies" – Lillian Hepler 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify  

"Sunglasses at Night" – Heidi Klum 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify  

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Jennifer Lopez Battles Failed Relationships in 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story' Trailer
Justin Timberlake Announces New 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Music

Justin Timberlake Announces New 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Selfish,' Reveals Date For New Album

Music

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Selfish,' Reveals Date For New Album

Jennifer Lopez Releases Trailer For 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'

Music

Jennifer Lopez Releases Trailer For 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'

Related Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: January 2024
74 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: January 2024

 

Tags: