Saturday Night Live is bringing sexy back with a little help from ... Sarah Sherman?!

On Thursday, SNL dropped the teasers for this weekend's season 49 episode featuring guest host Dakota Johnson and musical guest Justin Timberlake. In one of the three snippets, SNL cast member Sherman exclaims, "I don't know about you guys, but I'm planning something epic."

Johnson has no doubt about Sherman's plan, prompting Sherman to respond with, "Yeah, let's just say, Justin, you're not gonna be the only one bringing sexy back," a nod to Timberlake's 2006 banger from his FutureSex/LoveSounds album.

"Oh, wow. I can't wait to see that," Timberlake responds, to which Sherman replies with, "Yeah, let's just say it's a sketch where our heads explode."

Bewildered, Timberlake says, "I don't think that's what I meant."

In the next teaser, Sherman shushes both Johnson and Timberlake as she soaks in "this historic" moment.

"Let's soak this in," Sherman says after interrupting Johnson. "Three of the hottest people in the world are on television right now at the same time."

Finally, the third teaser sees Timberlake storming off in search of Sesame Street so he can pummel Oscar the Grouch. Why? Sherman says it's because of an Oscar snub. Not the Oscars, but Oscar the Grouch turning her down for a date.

Johnson will host SNL for the second time, and this will mark Timberlake's return to Studio 8H for the first time since December 2013. He's previously served as a host five times and performed on the show six times, including his March 2000 debut with *NSYNC.

Johnson and Timberlake are also reuniting for the first time since acting together in David Fincher's 2010 The Social Network. In the film, Johnson and Timberlake are in a short but pivotal scene, in which she plays Stanford University student Amelia Ritter who hooks up with Napster founder and future Facebook investor Sean Parker, portrayed by Timberlake. Following their tryst, Parker asks Ritter if he can borrow her laptop so he can check his e-mail. After opening her laptop, Parker discovers Facebook for the first time.

Back in January 2022, Johnson shared during a Vanity Fair conversation with Andrew Garfield -- who also starred in the movie about the birth of Facebook -- that Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, didn't speak to her on set.

"You and Jesse [Eisenberg] were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching,” Johnson said. "I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions. You (Andrew) were really nice, and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me. He was probably in character."

For what it's worth, Garfield agreed Eisenberg may have been channeling his socially awkward character.

RELATED CONTENT: