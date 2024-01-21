Entertainment Tonight can take a joke!

On Saturday, the Emmy-winning entertainment news program's awards season coverage took center stage during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

The hosts, played by Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim, introduced themselves with a riddle as "someone you see every year, once a year, and yet you've never seen them before in your life."

For the segment, the two hosts speak with two "very qualified" professional lip readers (played by Jacob Elordi and Bowen Yang) who decode what Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were saying during their intimate Golden Globes conversation, using their "relaxed and a little horny," body language.

And what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were saying during their first New York City date night.

Proving they know exactly what they are talking about, the lip readers made sure the host knew that each conversation ended with I love you.

The two ET hosts hilariously question how qualified the lip readers are after they dispute Jennifer Lawrence's "If I don't win, I'm leaving" moment, telling the viewers she was actually singing a line from "Don't Rain on My Parade."

The interview takes a turn when the lip readers welcome their "little lesbian intern" Reneé Rapp, who has joined them in order to complete her 40 hours of media training.

The "Not My Fault" singer hilariously decodes a moment during the Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous ski accident trial, which according to her, is when the Goop founder admits to a murder. And giggles about it.

The ET host give the lip reading trio one more thing to decode as they silently sign off, which according to the experts was another line from "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Saturday's SNL was a star-studded event, as Megan Thee Stallion and the OG Regina George, Rachel McAdams each made surprise cameos.

The (real) ET spoke with Megan Thee Stallion at the Mean Girls premiere, where the self-proclaimed "Black Regina George" gushed about her collaboration with Rapp for the soundtrack.

"I love Reneé. As soon as I met her I was like, 'Oh, you my friend. OK.' I love it. I love her and I love Mean Girls," Megan told ET. "It was only right they had to call the H-Town hottie out here. I been calling myself the Black Regina George for, like, ever. And here I am. This is really my dream, so I'm so happy. I'm excited to be a part of this."

