Jacob Elordi made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend with a charismatic and charming monologue that managed to be funny and overall sentimental.

Elordi kicked things off with genuine gratitude, sharing, "Thank you very much! It is so exciting to be here hosting the first and so far best show of 2024."

The 26-year-old actor explained that many people "might know me from Saltburn -- not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks."

"If you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I'm sorry. And if you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you're welcome," he added.

Elordi then admitted he's "not much of a public speaker," and then threw it to the audience to take questions. One of those who posed a question was castmember Sarah Sherman, who told Elordi, "Just wanted to say, I saw your movie and I thought it was absolutely gross."

"Well, Saltburn isn't for everybody," Elordi replied.

"What the hell is a salt burn?" Sherman shot back. "I'm talking about The Kissing Booth! Two people kissing on the mouth? Blah!"

After a few more quippy questions from various fake audience members, Elordi took a moment to kick things off on another note of appreciation.

"Before we start, I just want to take a moment to say how grateful I am to be here. I've been acting now for like seven years, and it's so easy to get caught up in the rush of trying to get to the next thing and the next thing," he said. "But tonight, the people I love are here, you all are here, and because of you, I'm here. So thank you. Thank you so much!"

Elordi has been making waves in the entertainment industry as of late, with notable performances in drama Saltburn, alongside Barry Keoghan, and his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

Fans of the actor can also look forward to his return in the upcoming third season of the critically acclaimed series Euphoria, where he plays the character Nate Jacobs.

ET spoke with Elordi's Saltburn co-star, Carey Mulligan, at the Critics Choice Awards last week, where she reacted to Elordi's SNL hosting debut and praised his comedic skills ahead of the gig.

"[He's] very funny and very silly, and such a sweetheart, I mean literally the sweetest boy, I love him, I love him. When I met him, I didn't know he would be so nice because in Euphoria he's so terrifying, but he's the best, he's going to crush it," Mulligan said.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, and streams live on Peacock.

