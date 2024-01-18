Jacob Elordi Is 'So Babygirl' in New 'SNL' Promo With Reneé Rapp

Jacob Elordi is coming to Saturday Night Live to make his hotly anticipated hosting debut, and he'll be joined by musical guest Reneé Rapp for the occasion.

In a promo NBC dropped on Thursday, Elordi and Rapp were joined by castmember Bowen Yang -- who joked with the Snow Angel artist about Elordi's whole vibe.

"Reneé, you are so right, he is so babygirl," Yang laughs.

"I know! That's what I said, he is so babygirl," she chimes in.

Seemingly out of the loop, Elordi sheepishly asks, "Me? I'm a babygirl? So what's Reneé?"

"Oh, I'm Mother," she shoots back with absolutely no hesitation.

"And I'm big, wrinkly son," Yang adds with pride.

In a second mini-sketch for the promo, Yang seemingly flirts with the Saltburn star by making a pun on his name, joking, "More like Jacob Oh-Lordy!"

"Am I the first person to say that?" Yang asks.

"Nope," Elordi replies.

"First person today? First person this hour?" he continues, as Elordi just shakes his head.

"Um, just stop, Bowen," Rapp pleads.

"Wow, Reneé," Yang replies, hurt. "You really are a Mean Girls."

Elordi has been making waves in the entertainment industry as of late, with notable performances in drama Saltburn, alongside Barry Keoghan, and his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

Fans of the actor can also look forward to his return in the upcoming third season of the critically acclaimed series Euphoria, where he plays the character Nate Jacobs.

ET spoke with Elordi's Saltburn co-star, Carey Mulligan, at the Critics Choice Awards last week, where she reacted to Elordi's SNL hosting debut and praised his comedic skills ahead of the gig.

"[He's] very funny and very silly, and such a sweetheart, I mean literally the sweetest boy, I love him, I love him. When I met him, I didn't know he would be so nice because in Euphoria he's so terrifying, but he's the best, he's going to crush it," Mulligan said.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, and streams live on Peacock.

