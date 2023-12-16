Kate McKinnon returned to her old stomping grounds over the weekend when she hosted the Christmas themed episode of Saturday Night Live, and got some help with her festive monologue from some famous friends.

After McKinnon sang a Christmas ditty and shared a series of flashbacks from her time as one of the show's most beloved stars, she explained all her favorite aspects of coming back to Studio 8H.

"The best part about coming back here is definitely running into old friends," McKinnon said, as she was "surprised" on stage by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

The trio reminisced about being on the show, as Wiig explained, "It's so great to see you, and it's so great to be back. So many memories. I looked myself up on Wikipedia the other day, as I do every day, and it said I was in over 38,000 sketches here -- 38,000!"

"I don't know if Wikipedia is the most reliable," McKinnon said.

"I think it is, Kate," Wiig replied, "because it clearly says I've also won 12 GRAMMY awards and I'm dating Travis Kelce."

" And my Wikipedia says I've won 29 GRAMMYs and I'm married to JAY-Z," Rudolph chimed in. "

"You guys, do you ever check the name at the top of the page?" McKinnon asked.

"I don't think that's a thing," Wiig said, before the three of them kicked the show off with a festive Christmas tune.

Wiig and Rudolph didn't just help with the monologue either. The pair also lent their comedic talents to both live sketches and one truly memorable prerecorded music video sketch.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

