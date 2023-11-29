Kate McKinnon and Adam Driver Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live has announced its hosts for the final season 49 shows of 2023 -- and they're a couple of returning favorites!

Following this week's show, which will feature Emma Stone joining the Five Timers Club as a host and Noah Kahan as musical guest, Adam Driver will return for his fourth hosting turn on Dec. 9.

The Ferrari star will be joined by GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo as a musical guest.

Then, for the holiday show on Dec. 16, former SNL cast member Kate McKinnon will return for her first time hosting since departing the show after season 47 in 2022.

McKinnon will celebrate her role as "Weird Barbie" in the blockbuster Barbie movie, and appropriately will be joined by musical guest Billie Eilish -- who is currently on the charts and GRAMMY nominated for her Barbie soundtrack song, "What Was I Made For?"

The first promo for Stone's hosting gig was released on Wednesday, featuring the Poor Things star revealing the "secret to comedy."

McKinnon opened up about making the difficult decision to leave SNL during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July 2022.

"I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard," she said. "All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time."

RELATED CONTENT: