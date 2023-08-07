Kate McKinnon's 'Weird Barbie' Can Now Be Yours

Kate McKinnon's "Weird Barbie" is en route from Greta Gerwig's Barbie Land.

Mattel debuted a miniature recreation of McKinnon's character from the Barbie film on Friday. Fans can now pre-order the doll until Aug. 18.

In the film, McKinnon's Weird Barbie, so named because a child in the Real World played too roughly with her, helps Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie travel to the real world.

Mattel had previously released dolls for Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie and Ken, along with Simu Liu's Ken and Issa Rae's President Barbie.

"Time to get weird," Mattel posted on Instagram. "Inspired by her look in @BarbieTheMovie, Weird #Barbie knows what it’s like to play just a liiiiittle too much!"

Ahead of the film's premiere last month, Robbie and Gerwig spoke to ET about their excitement to share the film with fans.

"I am just so excited," Robbie said. "We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting."

The project has been in development for years -- with names like Amy Schumer and Diablo Cody attached to various interpretations of the Barbie story -- but it wasn't until Robbie bought the rights from Mattel in 2018 that the ball got rolling on this version of the toy's tale, bringing together her producing prowess with Gerwig's vision.

"It really started with Margot. Margot invited me into the party," Gerwig noted. "Actually, right before we started shooting, we were in a golf cart driving around the studio. They made me a pink glittery golf cart, which was just the best thing ever. And I was driving her from a fitting to a dance rehearsal, and I had to thank her. Because I get so possessive of the movie because I'm the director, like, this is my film. But I said, 'You really invited me to this party' -- I wouldn't be here if she hadn't thought of me."

