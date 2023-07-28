Margot Robbie perfectly embodies the beloved titular doll in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. But the actress and executive producer went one step further during the film's promotional tour this summer, dressing in a new, Barbie-inspired look for each red carpet event!

Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, collaborated on each iconic look, adding a thrilling new layer to the movie for lifelong fans of the legendary doll and her enviable fashions.

There was this classic black custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown for Barbie's Los Angeles premiere, which paid homage to "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie from 1960 -- even down to the red rose accent on the skirt, opera gloves and sheer handkerchief.

Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros./Mattel

For the European premiere in London, the pair paid tribute to iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood, with a couture gown modeled after 1990's "Enchanted Evening" Barbie. Robbie paired the dress with ivory opera gloves and a pearl choker.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Mattel

1992's "Totally Hair" Barbie was a favorite of all '90s kids, and Robbie perfectly recreated the look in this short, colorful Emilio Pucci dress, with Manolo Blahnik heels.

Chino Lemus/Warner Bros./Mattel

See all the looks in the gallery below!

Related Gallery

Barbie is in theaters now.

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Discontinued Dolls Featured in the 'Barbie' Movie

Barney, Hot Wheels and Polly Pocket Movies to Follow 'Barbie's Success

America Ferrera's Empowering 'Barbie' Monologue: Read the Full Text

Inside 'Barbie's Set, the Pink Shortage, Margot's Favorite and More Behind-the-Scenes Secrets! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery