See All the Iconic Barbie Looks Margot Robbie Recreated During the 'Barbie' Press Tour
Margot Robbie perfectly embodies the beloved titular doll in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. But the actress and executive producer went one step further during the film's promotional tour this summer, dressing in a new, Barbie-inspired look for each red carpet event!
Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, collaborated on each iconic look, adding a thrilling new layer to the movie for lifelong fans of the legendary doll and her enviable fashions.
There was this classic black custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown for Barbie's Los Angeles premiere, which paid homage to "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie from 1960 -- even down to the red rose accent on the skirt, opera gloves and sheer handkerchief.
For the European premiere in London, the pair paid tribute to iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood, with a couture gown modeled after 1990's "Enchanted Evening" Barbie. Robbie paired the dress with ivory opera gloves and a pearl choker.
1992's "Totally Hair" Barbie was a favorite of all '90s kids, and Robbie perfectly recreated the look in this short, colorful Emilio Pucci dress, with Manolo Blahnik heels.
See all the looks in the gallery below!
Barbie is in theaters now.
