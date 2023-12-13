Kate McKinnon channeled her inner Kevin McCallister to get her one Christmas wish granted -- and that's to host Saturday Night Live!

The promo is out for this week's show, and the 39-year-old actress hilariously spoofed the iconic Christmas tree scene in Home Alone 2, where Kevin (famously played by Macaulay Culkin) does the same in the sequel. In the spoof, McKinnon professes that she misses being on SNL. And, for good measure, she lays out her case to have her wish granted.

"I've been very thoroughly cleaning my cat food cans before I recycle them," she quips. "I was in Barbie. I played the hot one."

She also says she misses "Giuliani teeth."

Just then, Kenan Thompson interrupts her soliloquy and tells her to get inside so they can start rehearsals. She then celebrates her triumphant return with a group of fans gathered nearby roaring in applause.

McKinnon is this week's guest host, with musical guest Billie Eilish.

This will be the first time McKinnon hosts the iconic sketch comedy show. It'll also be her first appearance on the NBC show since departing after season 47 in 2022.

Back in July, McKinnon revealed why she left the show after a decade. Long story short, she was tired.

"I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard," she said during a July appearance on (what was then called) Live With Kelly and Ryan. "All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was [to] be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time."

RELATED CONTENT: