Driver took a seat at a piano to deliver a message to Santa in his return to the studio 8H stage.
Adam Driver returned to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend for his fourth time serving as host, and got musical for his fun, holiday-themed monologue.
"I'm so excited to be back! I have to say especially during this time of year. I love Christmas. It's my favorite holiday," Driver shared from the iconic Studio 8H stage. "The food, the music, the family. But largely, it's because I have a very deep and personal relationship with Santa."
Driver -- who has established a track record for very free-form, charismatically laid-back SNL monologues -- explained, "Every year, I make my Christmas list and I tell it to him. It's kind of our ritual. Usually I do it in private, but since we're here and I know Santa watches SNL. He hasn't liked it since Kattan left. But if you don't mind, I would like to make my Christmas list right now, if that's OK."
Taking a seat at a grand piano -- ostensibly because "the piano is part of the ritual" -- Driver broke down his list for Santa, and addressed the jolly gentleman directly.
"Hey, Santa! It's me, Adam Driver. From the nice list. And also Girls. I turn 40 this year, Santa. So I would like five pairs of chinos," Driver shared. "I also want one of those giant metal Tesla trucks. I think it would pair perfectly with my teeny tiny micro penis."
"Oh, and I would like people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, 'You killed Han Solo.' I didn't kill him. Wokeness killed Han Solo," Driver continued. "What else do I want? Oh, you know those TikToks that's like those couples that do pranks on each other? Can you kill those people?"
The list continued, as Driver got goofy, sharing, "You know what I want for Christmas is a gingerbread house. Do you think a gingerbread man gets scared when he realizes the house is made of his own skin? That's a cute one. You can tell your kids that one."
"I should also say, another thing I love about Christmas is eggnog. It's my favorite way to have eggs. Whenever I go to a diner and they say, 'How would you like your eggs?' I say nogged," Driver said, wrapping up the shenanigans. "OK, Santa, thank you for listening. I look forward to you breaking into my house."
Driver -- who was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo -- hosted one week after Emma Stone's fifth time hosting, which meant she spent her monologue getting inducted into the Five-Timers' Club. Check out the video below for a look at the fun monologue.
Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT: