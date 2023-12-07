Adam Driver is taking the reins in the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as host for the fourth time -- and his first time in nearly four years.

The Ferrari star was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo and SNL castmember Heidi Gardner for a new set of promo spots, released on Thursday, and the trio showed off their comedy chemistry.

"Hi, I'm Adam Driver, and I'm hosting SNL this week with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo," Driver says in the first sketch, as Gardner smiles coyly.

"OK, this is awkward," Gardner says playfully. "Olivia Rodrigo and the guy she wrote a song about?"

"What song?" Driver asks.

"'Drivers License'? Adam Driver?" Gardner explains.

"That song's not about me!" Driver shoots back.

An offended Rodrigo chimes in, "Uh, it's a hundred percent about you!"

The songstress got a chance to show off her timing chops in a second promo sketch as well. After Driver's introduction, Gardner exclaims, "Wooow, two teen heartthrobs on SNL!"

"I'm actually 20," Rodrigo says.

"I was talking about me and Adam," Gardner shoots back, as a bemused Driver scoffs at Rodrigo, "Oh, you thought she was talking about you? Cringe."

This will be Rodrigo's second time as musical guest, after previously performing during Season 46 in 2021. However, fans of SNL will no doubt remember the role her song, "Drivers License," played in one of the most memorable sketches from Rege-Jean Page's episode of SNL earlier that same season.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

