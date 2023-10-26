Nate Bargatze is getting ready for his Saturday Night Live debut, and he's had some big names in comedy reach out to share their support and advice.

ET was at the SNL rehearsals in Studio 8H on Thursday and spoke with the stand-up comic about getting the chance to emcee the third episode of the iconic sketch series' 49th season.

"Doing this is, you know, something you could never even imagine doing," Bargatze shared with a smile. "You really don't feel like you belong. I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Alright, you gotta beat it, dude, that's enough.'"

While Bargatze has been doing standup for years, the comic admitted that sketch comedy on live TV is a whole different beast altogether -- but he's been getting "great advice" from those with some SNL experience.

"I talked to John Mulaney, pretty quickly, right after we found out, and he really talked me through it all," Bargatze shared. "When you come here [to the studio], you wrap your head around more of what it is -- but everybody's been super nice."

"I've talked to [Jerry] Seinfeld about it, Pete Davidson, Kumail Nanjiani. Like, there's a lot of people who reached out," he continued. "They've been very nice and telling me what to do and helping me with the sketches, and where you look for the cue cards, all of that stuff."

"So everybody's been super cool and so hopefully I don't blow it for everybody," he added with a laugh.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

As for his time on the show, Bargatze explained that he's not nervous when it comes to his big monologue, as that's where he's going to feel most confident.

"I mean the monologue will just be my standup so that you know that's probably the most comfortable," Bargatze said. "[But] it's been great! Everybody's been super nice."

With this particular accomplishment soon to be under his belt, Bargatze is looking toward the future at what is in store, and excited about the possibilities.

"I don't know what's gonna happen, but I just wanna put more stuff out there that kinda fits in with what I do, and just try to be fun and not heavy, and just be a good time," he shared. "So when I can do that stuff, that's kinda the next step. Just see where that goes."

Bargatze -- who has been called "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up" -- hilariously tried to shed that nice guy persona in the first promo for his upcoming episode, which also features musical guests the Foo Fighters.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

