Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 49

Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 49th season this month, and bringing Pete Davidson back to Studio 8H to finally host the premiere.

SNL was forced to go dark and cut their 48th season short due to the Writers Guild of America strike, and Davidson was set to host the episode back on May 6, which was cancelled.

Now, with the WGA reaching a deal with the AMPTP, Saturday Night Live is coming back on Oct. 14, and giving the Bupkis star a chance to helm the sketch show, bringing his comic sensibilities to the gig. He will be joined by musical guest with Ice Spice, marking the rapper's SNL debut.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is set to host and perform the following week, on Oct. 21.

The cast looks a bit different this season as well, with the addition of newcomer Chloe Troast signing on as a featured player -- while all previous cast returning as well.

SNL Episode 1 -- Oct. 14, 2023

Pete Davidson is set to host the season premiere, alongside the night's musical guest, rapper Ice Spice. The Dumb Money star departed the show following season 47, after eight seasons -- most in which he was the youngest cast member. Davidson joined the show when he was just 20 years old and was perhaps most popular for his self-effacing "Weekend Update" appearances.

SNL Episode 2 -- Oct. 21, 2023

Bad Bunny will be pulling double duty as host and musical guest on Oct. 21. He previously performed back in Season 46, during an episode hosted by Regé-Jean Page, in which he made an appearance as an old-timey sailor in one of the night's more memorable sketches.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

