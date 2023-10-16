With the WGA strike over and Saturday Night Live back on the air, kicking off the show's 49th season, things in Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's home look quite a bit different than they have for the past few months.

Johansson spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at God's Love We Deliver's Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Monday -- where she was honored for her work with the nonprofit -- and she opened up about her husband's return to the SNL writers' room (and the Weekend Update desk), and how parenting life has been with the couple's 2-year-old son, Cosmo.

When it comes to Saturday Night Live returning to TV, Johansson shared, "I'm really excited for all the writers and all the performers at SNL. They've been like desperate to get back to work doing what they love."

"It's definitely an adjustment in the household," Johansson added. "That schedule is so crazy. But it's always exciting to see those guys. They're incredible, and we need them now more than ever."

When asked about whether or not she and Jost are tackling the "terrible twos" with their son Cosmo Johansson declared that they're facing the toddler phenomenon in full force.

Johansson -- who is also the mother of 9-year-old daughter Rose, from her previous marriage -- joked, "I think the 'Terrible Twos' are more like tackling me! Like, actually physically tackling me."

That being said, the celebrated actress did manage to make time on Monday to come out and show her support for God's Love We Deliver, at their gala event.

"It's an organization that I've been involved with for a long time and their work is so meaningful for people. It really is," Johansson shared. "They have an incredibly low administrative cost, all their funds are going directly to helping those in need, and their volunteers are true heroes."

The organization's main mission and function is to cook and home-deliver specifically tailored and healthy meals to individuals too sick to be able to go out shopping or cook for themselves.

"Food insecurity is very, very real in the United States and organizations like this do so much to help people feel like like people," Johansson shared, adding, "There are so many incredible volunteers from this organization, and those are the people that I'd like to recognize tonight in my speech."

