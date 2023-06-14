Scarlett Johansson shared an adorable update about her 1-year-old son Cosmo's educational development!

ET spoke with the actress on Tuesday during the New York premiere of Asteroid City at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, where she gushed over her son with husband Colin Jost. "My son is very talkative," Johansson said.

Johansson and Jost -- who wed in 2020 -- announced the arrival of their son in August 2021.

The Black Widow star shared an example of her son's expanding vocabulary, saying, "He's not yet two, but he did tell me the other day that his clothing was all wet. And I was like, 'Did you just say clothing?!'"

Johansson noted, "Yeah, he's very verbose."

In addition to Cosmo, the actress is also mom to her 8-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, whom she split from in 2017 after two years of marriage.

In September 2022, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Johansson revealed how she and her husband landed on the not-so-conventional name Cosmo.

"We just threw a bunch of letters together," she quipped after Clarkson asked how she and Jost came up with their son’s name. "I just really thought it was charming and our friends liked it."

While Johansson and Jost had the support of their friends, her mother-in-law wasn’t too fond of the name. "Colin’s mom had a little bit of a harder time with it," she said. "She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while. I was like, 'He’s already here. He’s out. Like, it’s past that time.'"

Johansson joined director Wes Anderson's star-studded cast for his latest film, Asteroid City. The epic cast includes Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Matt Dillon, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Hope Davis, Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, to name a few.

The film received a six-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

Asteroid City hits theaters June 23.

