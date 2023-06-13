Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are gearing up for their latest team-up.

The couple stepped out at the New York City premiere at the Alice Tully Hull at Lincoln Center on Tuesday night to promote Asteroid City, Wes Anderson's newest film featuring an A-list ensemble. Hanks plays Stanley Zak, father to Jason Schwartzman's war photographer Augie Steenbeck, while Wilson is also featured in the film.

The star-studded cast also features Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Hong Chau, Liev Schreiber, Jeff Goldblum, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Jake Ryan and many more. It received a six-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

"I'm going to say we throw ourselves into the loving hands and the delightful care of Mr. Wes Anderson," Hanks told ET's Rachel Smith of the warm reaction at Cannes.

The two-time Oscar winner peeled back the curtain on what it was like filming Asteroid City, which takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955 and is centered around the itinerary of a junior stargazer/space cadet convention that is disrupted by world-changing events.

"There's two parts about making a movie with Wes. There's the environment that he creates in which everybody is in this all together, including dinner every night at 8 o'clock," he revealed. "Living in the same hotel. If you got to work, you go to bed early and if not, you stay up singing songs around the campfire."

Wilson chimed in, echoing Hanks' remarks: "That's right. Weekends were impromptu sing-along sessions. Everybody would perform. It was a very musical cast. You had Seu Jorge, Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker... It was really a great group of people and also, Jenny [Furches], our script supervisor, she was an amazing singer."

The couple also offered an early preview of the upcoming threequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, on which they're both producers. The movie, which hits theaters in September, reunites Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Lainie Kazan and Elena Kampouris.

"So excited and really thrilled to have everybody in Greece with us and Nia Vardalos, who is the creator of it, she stars in it and wrote it and directed it this time," Wilson said. "I love the full circle of it."

"We're only working with people who run the whole shebang," Hanks quipped.

Asteroid City is in theaters Friday, June 23.

