Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are loving grandparenthood. What's more, the pair know exactly how to get the most out of enjoying time with their grandchildren.

The happy couple walked the carpet at the premiere of Wes Anderson's new film Asteroid City at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Tuesday, and the pair addressed the joys of spending time with their grandkids.

"All you gotta do is love those little brats and they're better than TV," Tom said, beaming, before quickly adding, "They're not little brats, they're extraordinary young women."

"They are extraordinary young women," Rita added with a laugh.

Tom is a father of four -- he and Wilson share sons Chet, 32, and Truman 27, while Hanks is also father to son Colin, 45, and daughter Elizabeth, 41, from his previous marriage. Colin, meanwhile, is father to two daughters, Olivia and Charlotte, while Chet has one daughter, Michaiah.

According to Rita, the key to getting the most out of being a grandparent is time and attention.

"You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports," she shared. "You just got to hang out."

"You have to make their macaroni and cheese just perfectly," Hanks added, laughing.

Back in October, Colin opened up about Tom and Rita's grandparenting style during an interview with the Today show, and joked that, like all grandparents, they sort of played by their own rules when watching the kids.

"It would be great if they paid attention to the kids’ bedtime," Colin joked, adding that his kids also "get a lot of sugar" when staying with their famous grandpa.

Hanks is also playing a grandpa in his new film, Asteroid City, alongside an epic cast of impressive talent, including Rita herself, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Matt Dillon, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Hope Davis, Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, to name a few.

Asteroid City smashes into theaters June 16.

