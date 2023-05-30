An unexpected double date night! Two of America's favorite couples shared their box seats at Shania Twain's Hollywood Bowl show over the weekend, with Kristen Bell snapping a selfie to commemorate the occasion.

Wearing a bright orange hat and grinning from ear to ear, Bell appears with her husband -- a teary-eyed Dax Shepard -- while Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson pop into frame behind them. In her caption, Bell jokingly calls the latter "really nice randos!"

"Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos! Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!" the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star quipped.

Twain herself replied in the comments, commending Shepard for his emotions.

"Crying at the first song? Impressive @daxshepard," the singer wrote. (The song in question? "Wake Up Dreaming.")

Bell posted a series of photos and videos from the evening, including one clip of her and Shepard snuggled up and singing along to "Still the One." In the final shot, Hanks can be seen offering the picture-perfect definition of a photobomb, mugging exquisitely for the camera behind Bell and Shepard.

Bell and Shepard are headed toward their milestone 10th anniversary this fall, while Hanks and Wilson celebrated 35 years of marriage earlier this month.

In an interview with ET last November, Bell shared her key to relationship longevity.

"Stay vulnerable," Bell said. "At least my secret. You've gotta be vulnerable -- we have to be vulnerable when we don't want to be. That's what works for us."

As for Hanks, he told ET back in 2015 about the moment he and Wilson first met.

“When we first looked at each other there was definitely a kind of (pointing to camera), ‘Hey, this is the place!’ I felt that anyway,” he said. “I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons.”

Earlier this month, Hanks and Wilson were snapped in a less flattering light amid the chaos of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Responding to what looked to be a tense interaction with a Cannes staff member, Wilson took to Instagram to set the record straight.

After the red carpet premiere of Hanks' upcoming Wes Anderson film, Asteroid City, she posted a screenshot of one article headlined "Raving Private Ryan!," which accused the duo of "remonstrating" a staffer.

"This is called I can't hear you," Wilson wrote over the article. "People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go? But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time. Go see Asteroid City."

The couple attended the screening with their 27-year-old son, Truman Hanks, who served as a film loader for the movie. Truman previously played a young version of his father's titular character in this year's film A Man Called Otto.

In January, the couple opened up to ET about Truman getting involved in the family business.

"I think my kids are all Renaissance artists," Hanks said. "They are good at whatever they choose to be."

