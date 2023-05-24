Rita Wilson Explains Tense Cannes Red Carpet Moment With Tom Hanks Amid Speculation: 'Nice Try'
Rita Wilson is setting the record straight. The 66-year-old actress and singer attended the screening of her husband, Tom Hanks', upcoming Wes Anderson film, Asteroid City, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in Cannes, France.
The A-list pair were all glitz and glamor on the red carpet, but it wasn't all smiles. Photographers snapped a pic of 66-year-old Hanks and Wilson looking serious while talking with a Cannes staff member. The photo led some news outlets to speculate over the seemingly heated discussion.
After the red carpet premiere, Wilson took to her Instagram Stories to post a screenshot of one article headlined "Raving Private Ryan!," which accused the couple of "remonstrating" a staffer.
"This is called I can't hear you," Wilson wrote over the article. "People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go? But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time. Go see Asteroid City."
The couple attended the screening with their 27-year-old son, Truman Hanks, who served as a film loader for the movie. Truman previously played a young version of his father's titular character in this year's film A Man Called Otto.
In January, the couple opened up to ET about Truman getting involved in the family business.
"I think my kids are all Renaissance artists," Hanks said. "They are good at whatever they choose to be."
