Dax Shepard Reveals the 'Only' Person to Make Kristen Bell Jealous

Dax Shepard is spilling some serious tea about his wife, Kristen Bell. In a new episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard revealed the only person to make Bell jealous.

"She has only had jealousy over a single human, and it's been you," Dax told guest Anna Kendrick on the show's Jan. 9 episode. "I'd never seen it. It blew my mind."

"Kristen was like, 'Who is this other short person?'" Shepard, who has been married to Bell since 2013 continued. "'Oh, so she can sing like that too? I'm already here. We got another one.'"

Before anyone accuses Shepard of blowing up Bell's spot, the Parenthood alum said that his wife -- whom he shares daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8 -- gave him permission to tell Kendrick about her feelings of jealousy towards the Pitch Perfect star.

"I wanna preface it by that -- in the 15 years I've known Kristen, she's had nothing but benevolence for everyone," Shepard went on to say. "She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing, and has nothing but wonderful feelings for you. But you're the only person who ever made her jealous that I witnessed."

While Bell never made her feelings about Kendrick known, till now, Kendrick said that she long suspected that the Frozen star "never really liked" her.

"But I do think a massive percentage of that is just genuinely when it comes to really sweet angelic blonde girls," Kendrick explained. "I just assumed they think I am weird, they think I am like this weird little troll. And I don't think of Kristen as short, I think of her as just an angel, and she's so sweet. And I feel so rough around the edges that I was like, 'Oh, she must not like me.' I am sure that's just my projections, that's not actually how she feels."

Kendrick said it could also boil down to the energy between the pair, adding, "Maybe there was just some energetic thing there. In all likelihood, there wasn't, and it was just my typical thing of certain women who look a certain way scare me and I just assume that they won't like me."

Despite Bell's initial feelings towards Kendrick, he assured the Alice, Darling actress that Bell never "disliked" her.

"I have to be ultra clear with you: She never disliked you," he added.

