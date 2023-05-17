Kristen Bell Reveals Face Gash Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Delta Gave Her: 'Took Some Teeth to the Nose'
Kristen Bell on Secret to Her and Dax Shepard's Marriage (Exclus…
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
'Sister Wives': Why Mykelti Says Meri Can't Be Upset With Kody
Travis Scott ‘Not Thrilled’ About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chal…
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
Remembering Anna Nicole Smith 15 Years Since Her Death
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Tom Holland and Zendaya Pack on the PDA During Romantic Boat Rid…
'RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Reacts to Jennifer Aydin & Teresa Giud…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
Nick Cannon Reveals How His Kids With Mariah Carey Feel About Ha…
Don't mess with Delta! Turns out, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's youngest daughter is a bit ruthless.
Bell, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an injury she received at the hands (or the teeth) of her 8-year-old daughter.
"Minor jujitsu injury…took some teeth to the nose. Will recover. You should see the other guy!!!!" Bell quipped in the caption, showing off a gash on her nose and adding, "(She is 8, the fruit of my loins, and has big, sharp, buck teeth.)"
In one clip, Bell is getting her glam done and zooms in on a nasty red cut on the bridge of her nose.
Monica Padman, a close pal of both Bell and Shepard who co-hosts separate podcasts with the spouses, jokingly commented on the post writing, "Happy Mother's Day to you!!"
Bell's The Good Place co-star, D'Arcy Carden, also commented, "yessssssssssss 💪"
Back in February, Bell opened up in the cover story for Real Simple magazine about her open communication with her daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta.
"I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," Bell said at the time. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about. I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict, and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kristen Bell Says She Talks to Her Kids About Sex, Drugs and Addiction
Kristen Bell Says Telling Her Kids About Doing Mushrooms Backfired
Kristen Bell Shares Her Secret to Marriage with Dax Shepard