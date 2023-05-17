Don't mess with Delta! Turns out, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's youngest daughter is a bit ruthless.

Bell, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an injury she received at the hands (or the teeth) of her 8-year-old daughter.

"Minor jujitsu injury…took some teeth to the nose. Will recover. You should see the other guy!!!!" Bell quipped in the caption, showing off a gash on her nose and adding, "(She is 8, the fruit of my loins, and has big, sharp, buck teeth.)"

In one clip, Bell is getting her glam done and zooms in on a nasty red cut on the bridge of her nose.

Monica Padman, a close pal of both Bell and Shepard who co-hosts separate podcasts with the spouses, jokingly commented on the post writing, "Happy Mother's Day to you!!"

Bell's The Good Place co-star, D'Arcy Carden, also commented, "yessssssssssss 💪"

Back in February, Bell opened up in the cover story for Real Simple magazine about her open communication with her daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta.

"I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," Bell said at the time. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about. I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict, and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Unusual Sleeping Arrangement With Their Kids This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kristen Bell Says She Talks to Her Kids About Sex, Drugs and Addiction

Kristen Bell Says Telling Her Kids About Doing Mushrooms Backfired

Kristen Bell Shares Her Secret to Marriage with Dax Shepard

Related Gallery