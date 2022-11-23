Honesty might be the best policy in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family, but there are downsides. The 42-year-old actress was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and opened up about her and Shepard's parenting style.

The couple share 9-year-old daughter Lincoln and 7-year-old daughter Delta, and Bell noted that Shepard is "very honest" with their kids "about everything."

"It backfired a couple weeks ago because my mom came in town, who is more conservative than I am," Bell explained, noting a story she's previously told about wanting to try hallucinogenic mushrooms for her 40th birthday.

"We told our kids about it," Bell said of the mushroom trip. "Then I overheard my daughter taking to my mom, to grandma, going, 'I'm actually really glad they share all this stuff with me. So anyway, so mom really wanted to try mushrooms, so...' And I just walked by and I was like, 'Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh.' For some reason I'm more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter."

She added that her kids "fully know" what kind of mushrooms she was talking about.

"Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things," she said. "What drugs do your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that."

Bell also praised Shepard for his efforts as a father, saying, "He has committed to being very involved in our kids' lives and very involved in our marriage. He's a real gogetter. I got no complaints."

Bell recently told ET's Cassie DiLaura that the secret to her romance with Shepard is to "stay vulnerable. We have to be vulnerable when we don't want to be, that's what works for us."

