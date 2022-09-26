Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She and Colin Jost Named Their Son Cosmo
Scarlett Johansson on Leaving Her ‘Baby Bliss Bubble’ to Celebra…
What Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Think of Her Hollywood Walk of Fame H…
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Celebrate 5 Years Together on ‘Live…
Gabrielle Union Shares 'Bring It On' Sequel Update at Hollywood …
ET Starchives Full House Turns 35
Nick Cannon on Welcoming Baby No. 8 and How His 'Masked Singer' …
Sofia Carson on Her Viral Hair Moment in ‘Purple Hearts’ and ‘De…
Ana de Armas on Her ‘Blonde’ Transformation and Recreating Maril…
'RHOP's Wendy Osefo on Her Memoir and 'Masterclass in Betrayal' …
Kaley Cuoco on Her Love-at-First-Sight ‘Meet Cute’ With Boyfrien…
Shania Twain on Music Helping Her Through Dark Times and Possibl…
'The Talk's Sheryl Underwood on Her 90-Lb. Weight-Loss and Seaso…
Watch Steve Carell, Julie Andrews, Lucy Lawless & More in 'Minio…
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Twins With Mom at U.S. Open
Meghan Markle Reacts to Mariah Carey Saying She Gives 'Diva Mome…
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He Wasn't Meant to Officiate Sarah …
Khloé Kardashian on Life as a Mom of 2 and Getting Back into the…
Richard Roat, 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' Actor, Dead at 89
Scarlett Johansson is sharing the inspiration behind her and Colin Jost’s son’s name -- Cosmo! During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Widow actress revealed how she and her husband landed on the not so conventional name.
“We just threw a bunch of letters together,” she quipped after Clarkson asked how she and Jost came up with their son’s name. “I just really thought it was charming and our friends liked it.”
While Johansson, 37, and Jost, 40, had the support of their friends, her mother-in-law wasn’t too fond of the name. “Colin’s mom had a little bit of a harder time with it,” she said. “She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while. I was like, ‘He’s already here. He’s out. Like, it’s past that time.”
Clarkson noted the floral connection of Cosmo and his 8-year-old sister, Rose's, names.
“Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow and stuff like that,” she shared with Clarkson after bonding over having daughters named Rose. “That's why my daughter liked it too.”
Johansson and Jost -- who wed in 2020 -- announced the arrival of their son in April 2021. Following the news of the couple’s little bundle of joy, Jost also shared that his mother “didn’t quite understand” their son’s name.
"After three or four days, she would be like, 'Cosmo? Is it final? Did you submit the birth certificate?'" he recalled to Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night.
"We were like, 'Oh yeah, we did that at the hospital.' She's like, 'OK. Interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name, Cosimo, with an 'i.' So that could also be an option. Maybe you call him Cosimo, that's his real name, and then you could call him still Cosmo?'"
The Saturday Night Live star shared that it was only after his mother met other people with the name that she gave it her approval.
"She lives in Staten Island. Eventually she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives," Jost explained. "And so then she would call and she would say, 'I met someone. They said their uncle's name is Cosmo, so it is OK.'"
"Then she goes, 'There's also a patron saint called Cosmos, so that's another option,'" he added. "We don't need more options [or] worse variants on Cosmo! Thanks, Mom."
RELATED CONTENT:
Scarlett Johansson Says She Wouldn't Have Dated Colin Jost as a Teen
Scarlett Johansson Reflects on Judgment She Faced During Pregnancies
Scarlett Johansson On How Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Gets Along With Son