Scarlett Johansson is getting real about the ups and downs of being an actress. In a May interview with Variety, the Black Widow actress opened up about wanting to quit the industry in 2011, after losing two roles that instead went to Emily Blunt and Sandra Bullock.

"The first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity," Johansson told the outlet. "I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, 'Am I doing the right job?'"

Speaking to ET's Rachel Smith at the Asteroid City premiere in New York City Tuesday, she detailed auditioning for the 2013 sci-fi thriller before Bullock landed the role.

"I did a screen test for the movie Gravity, that Sandra Bullock is fantastic in, but I had to be in like the full whole space suit thing, and sort of pretend I was kind of like floating in space," Johansson recalled. "Even though I was just sitting in a chair with a helmet on."

While she may have missed out on the chance to float in space alongside George Clooney, her latest role has earned her nothing but praise, with the star-studded comedy drama getting a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

"Somehow, I think because Wes [Anderson] is so uncomfortable. It somehow makes me feel better," she said receiving the accolades. "I'm like, 'Oh he's just so uncomfortable at this, I'm good. I'm like, 'I could do this all day.'"

Johansson plays an actress in the film, who she describes as a sociopath. While she didn't draw too many similarities between herself and Midge, she told ET that she could see how their process in preparing for a role could be compared.

"I never thought about how she would have -- I guess we probably do, because I did have to prepare a piece that she was working on," Johansson said when asked if she and Midge have a similar approach when it comes to honing their craft.

She quipped, "So, I think we probably do. She's a sociopath. So, hopefully, we have that not in common."

Asteroid City hits theaters June 23.

