Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost let their love shine in France!
On Tuesday, the actress and the Saturday Night Live star stepped out for the premiere of Asteroid City at Palais des Festivals during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
The usually private pair had all eyes on them as they made a rare outing together and looked loved-up as they showed minimal PDA. Johansson, 38, was a vision in a pink dress that showed off her massive back tattoo. The Marvel star also rocked chic red lipstick and diamond earrings for a little added glam.
Jost, 40, looked dapper in a classic black tux. The pair posed for pictures together, placing their hands on each other's back and at times looking directly at each other and smiling while the flashes went off.
Johansson was also joined on the carpet for the Wes Anderson film by her co-stars, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens and Steve Carell.
Johansson and Jost's appearance was the first time they walked a red carpet together since they attended the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.
The couple got married during an intimate ceremony in 2020, a year after becoming engaged. In 2021, Johansson and Jost announced the arrival of their son, Cosmo. Johansson is also the mother of 8-year-old Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband.
Last month, Johansson opened up about her son's baby stage.
"Having a baby is so lovely," Johansson said during The Skinny Confidential podcast. "They're so cute. They sit there and they love you and then that's it. And you just get like love from them."
Johansson also spoke about how she’s more selective with taking jobs and filming after having kids, saying, "I work like 15-hour days, you know, so if I'm gonna be working on something and have to relocate everybody, it's, you know, it's adventurous in some ways, but it's for, you know, for the kids."
