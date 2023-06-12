Scarlett Johansson Shares Key to Successful Marriage With Colin Jost: 'We Laugh a Lot'
Scarlett Johansson may not know the key to everyone's marriage, but she knows exactly what works for her and husband Colin Jost!
On Monday, the Asteroid City star sat down with CBS Mornings and gave some rare insight into her marriage to Jost.
"I don't profess to know anything about that," Johansson told hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson when asked about the secret to marriage. "I will say, we have such a ...we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in."
She continued, "I'm married to a writer, he's a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he's sort of introverted. I'm extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, 'How was your day?'"
Johansson, 38, and Jost, 40, got married during an intimate ceremony in 2020, a year after becoming engaged. In 2021, Johansson and Jost announced the arrival of their son, Cosmo. Johansson is also the mother of 8-year-old Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband.
In May, the usually private couple stepped out for a glam date night during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
The couple had all eyes on them as they made a rare outing together and looked loved-up as they showed minimal PDA. Johansson was a vision in a pink dress that showed off her massive back tattoo. The Marvel star also rocked chic red lipstick and diamond earrings for a little added glam.
Jost looked dapper in a classic black tux. The pair posed for pictures together, placing their hands on each other's back and at times looking directly at each other and smiling while the camera flashes went off.
