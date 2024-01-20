Reneé Rapp made her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut over the weekend, and got a little help from Megan Thee Stallion.

After being introduced by OG Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams in a delightful surprise cameo, Rapp hit the Studio 8H stage, rocking a black open jacket, bra-top and black jeans for a performance of "Not My Fault," from the new Mean Girls movie.

Rapp's all-black ensemble stood out against the appropriately pink-clad backup dancers and elaborate pink two-tiered cake that dominated the stage.

Halfway through the number, the cake rotated to reveal Megan standing inside, surprising the SNL audience, and joining Rapp for a flawless delivery of their catchy collaboration.

ET spoke with Megan at the Mean Girls premiere earlier this month and she praised Rapp and their collaboration.

"I love Reneé. As soon as I met her I was like, 'Oh, you my friend. OK.' I love it. I love her and I love Mean Girls," Megan told ET. "It was only right they had to call the H-Town hottie out here. I been calling myself the Black Regina George for, like, ever. And here I am. This is really my dream, so I'm so happy. I'm excited to be a part of this.

Before their performance together, Rapp also delivered a stirring and memorable performance of her single "Snow Angel," the title track off her debut album released back in August.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, and streams live on Peacock.

